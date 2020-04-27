Gift card program helps support Love Northern BC businesses amid pandemic

Small local businesses are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now there is a way that you can help support them by purchasing gift cards for Love Northern BC businesses in a variety of communities.

Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) has partnered with Support Local BC to promote the purchase of gift cards from Love Northern BC businesses. Hundreds of small businesses throughout the province are members, and all are eligible to join the gift card program at no cost. To date, more than 150 Love Northern BC businesses in 20 communities have joined.

Support Local BC provides a place for communities and businesses throughout the province to support each other. It connects all regions and is a platform where you can support your favourite local businesses, whether they’re currently open or closed, by purchasing gift cards for future use. You can choose businesses in your own community, or purchase gift cards from other communities to give to family, friends, or colleagues.

Support Local BC was launched in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on businesses which have had to adjust their operations or close their doors. The site launched initially with businesses from the Greater Victoria region, and has currently sold more than $15,000 in gift cards for 153 businesses.

The program recognizes the need for a cash flow injection to help support local businesses. All payment processing fees will be absorbed, meaning that businesses will receive the full amount of all gift cards purchased.

Cards are available in $10, $25, $50, and $100 denominations. To purchase a gift card, simply click on www.supportlocalbc.com, choose the community and business(es) you wish to purchase from, and the gift card(s) will be emailed to you. These gift cards do not expire, and they are non-refundable.

“Northern Development is pleased to be able to partner with Support Local BC on this innovative project that will see money going directly to businesses at a time they need it most,” says Joel McKay, CEO of NDIT. “We encourage those who are able to purchase gift cards and help to support our local shops and services.”



