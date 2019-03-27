Giesbrecht trial hears final arguments

The trial of Burns Lake resident Albert Giesbrecht has entered the final submissions phase. (Lakes District News file photo)

The trial of Burns Lake resident Albert Giesbrecht resumed on March 25, with the closing arguments phase expected to take several more days.

Giesbrecht, 67, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Raymond George Bishop, who was found dead on May 18, 2017 south of Francois Lake.

“This week is set for closing arguments. They will take the better part of the week,” BC Prosecution Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin told Lakes District News.

The suspect pleaded not guilty in his trial at the Smithers Superior Court, the first part of which began on Jan. 14 and ran until Jan. 25.

The second part started on Feb. 4 and adjourned on Feb. 22.

The case is being tried solely by a Supreme Court Judge.

Giesbrecht was released from detention on bail in November 2017, prompting about two dozen local residents to hold a protest, before he was re-arrested the following month.

