Sanj and Savita of BV Foods had a giant pumpkin brought in from BV Wholesale. The giant pumpkin weighed in over 120 lbs and caught everyone's attention. The store hosted a draw where customers had an entry with every purchase they made. The winner of the pumpkin give away is a Silverthorn Elementary student named Blaze. Congratulations. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Giant pumpkin give away

