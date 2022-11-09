Giant pumpkin give away

Sanj and Savita of BV Foods had a giant pumpkin brought in from BV Wholesale. The giant pumpkin weighed in over 120 lbs and caught everyone’s attention. The store hosted a draw where customers had an entry with every purchase they made. The winner of the pumpkin give away is a Silverthorne Elementary student named Blaze. Congratulations. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
- Search
- Home
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Good News
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map