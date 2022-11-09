Giant pumpkin give away

Sanj and Savita of BV Foods had a giant pumpkin brought in from BV Wholesale. The giant pumpkin weighed in over 120 lbs and caught everyone’s attention. The store hosted a draw where customers had an entry with every purchase they made. The winner of the pumpkin give away is a Silverthorne Elementary student named Blaze. Congratulations. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)