Giant ice sculpture in Houston completed

fish
fish 1
fish 2

Andy Lane’s giant fish sculpture named Mavis has been completed, located outside the A Rocha Buck Creek Hatchery and Nature Centre. Mavis is 42 feet in length, the dots along Mavis’ body are wine bottles that shine in the sun and the colouring is spray paint. Lane spent a full week working on Mavis, using a shovel, a spade and a miter saw. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)

