Gas prices jumped $0.17 overnight in Prince Rupert ahead of the long weekend. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Gas prices spike in northern B.C. ahead of the long weekend

Fuel went up 17 cents overnight in Prince Rupert

Gas prices in northern B.C. are slowly catching up to the record-high prices at the pumps in other parts of the province.

Overnight, the price of gas in Prince Rupert went 13 per cent, from $128.9 to $145.9 a litre. But that’s still a far cry from the $1.70 in Surrey on the same morning. By the afternoon, it dropped to $138.9 at three of the four gas stations in town. In Terrace, some Esso/Husky stations are at $142.9, in Quesnel $139.9, and $132.9 in Williams Lake.

The yo-yo effect is because gas bars are trying to compete with bigger stations, said GasBuddy.com petroleum analyst Dan McTeague.

“It’s gas bar shenanigans. It’s gas retailers seeing their wholesale price has gone up, and retailers there deeply discounting their gas, selling it below cost and then when there is a small increase on the wholesale side they raise their retail margins and then they add the two or three cent a litre increase so that’s why you see that,” McTeague said in an interview with Black Press Media.

“Gas bars are playing games trying to compete with the big box stores, in particular Costco. So you see that kind of happen in places like Kamloops, you see that in Prince George sooner or later people have to throw in the towel and say we can’t sell gasoline below cost.”

Two days ago, some B.C. cities had record-breaking prices at the pumps. White Rock was up to $1.709 a litre. The reason for this spike was the B.C. carbon tax that was increased April 1, and two major fuel suppliers are under maintenance.

Last April, the Northern View reported on gas prices in Prince Rupert hitting $1.43 a litre, up 20 cents overnight.

READ MORE: B.C. cities break North American gas price record

READ MORE: Gas prices on the rise in Prince Rupert

— With files from Joti Grewal

The Northern View

Send The Newsroom email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Premier announces May 16 provincial election for Newfoundland and Labrador
Next story
Verdict scheduled in Giesbrecht murder trial

Just Posted

Gas prices spike in northern B.C. ahead of the long weekend

Fuel went up 17 cents overnight in Prince Rupert

Cyclist braking stigma on addiction from coast to coast

Mathew Fee aims at world record for longest distance on BMX bike while sharing his story of recovery

Hotcakes

On April 6 there was a community pancake breakfast held at the… Continue reading

Hazelton RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau will be set on Apr. 23

$1,000 fine for eating and driving just hype

Recent online rumours saying that in May Canadians could be fined $1,000… Continue reading

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Verdict scheduled in Giesbrecht murder trial

B.C. Supreme Court justice will render his decision May 24

Child-proof your windows ahead of warm weather: B.C. expert

Fifteen children were taken to BC Children’s Hospital for falls in 2018

B.C. trucker pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal Manitoba crash

Gurjant Singh was fined $3,000 and given a one-year driving prohibition.

Study links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

The research looked at more than 2,400 families

More than $100,000 raised for family of professional skier who died near Pemberton

Dave Treadway leaves behind his pregnant wife and two young boys

BC SPCA asks public for donations after puppy caught in trap

The puppy’s medical bills are expected to amount to more than $4,600

B.C. party bus monitors required to watch for booze, drugs on board

New rule in time for grad outings, minister Claire Trevena says

Could a pharmacist’s consultation help more people get vaccinated?

Canadian study suggests giving pharmacists a monetary incentive to consult would cut influenza cases

Most Read