Gas prices are begining to lower in Houston and surrounding areas. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Gas prices could be lowering in Houston

Dependent on ongoing invasion of Ukraine, says Gasbuddy

As gas prices have risen over 35 cents per litre over the past month due in large part Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, local residents have trying to find ways to conserve as much as as possible. Gas is currently at $1.859 per litre in Houston and $1.939 per litre in Burns Lake.

Though according to Nicole Petersen from GasBuddy marketing and communications, prices could be slowly on the way down.

”Right now, we’re actually seeing gas prices drop around many parts of the U.S. and Canada. Oil prices have decreased substantially over the past two weeks, and that’s beginning to be reflected at the pump. If prices hold at this level, we should see prices continue to drop through the coming weeks,” she told Houston Today.

“However, the Russian war on Ukraine still has the potential to send prices rising again, if there are any additional developments that impact oil prices. The situation remains fluid, and we’re keeping an eye on it,” she continued.

In Fraser Lake, the gas price is significantly cheaper. According to GasBuddy’s website, the Esso station on Stella Road is at $1.779 per litre.

Petersen previously told Houston Today that gas prices typically rise during the spring and summer under normal circumstances due to the fact that demand increases with warmer weather and more people on the roads, which is another reason to remain cautious about the prices lowering.

