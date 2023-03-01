Funny guys in Houston

Houston Legion hosted a double comedian show on Feb. 18 to a sold out crowd. Tickets were $15 each and the comedians each preformed 40 minute shows. Devon Flynn from Hazelton was up first. Then Mwanasi Loongo originally from Nigeria ended the show with a comedic song he wrote and had the crowd howling. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
