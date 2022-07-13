Fundraiser for Cops for Cancer ride in Houston

Three cyclists from Houston are well into training for this September’s Cops for Cancer bike tour. Constable Harry Dhaliwal of the Houston RCMP detachment and community riders Sue Jones and Cindy Sullivan make up the local contingent among the 21 riders who will be taking part in the Sept. 14 to Sept. 20 journey from Dawson Creek south to Williams Lake, a distance of 850 kilometres. Cycling on the Tour de North requires cyclists to raise money and an early event in Houston was BBQ fundraiser on July 7 at the Four Rivers Co-op station. Constable Harry Dhaliwal of the Houston RCMP detachment showing off his skills as co-rider Cindy Sullivan looks on. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)