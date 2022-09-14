Fun fair in Houston

Houston Ringette hosted a fun fair in the Claude Parish Memorial Arena on Sept. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. The Houston Ringette Association and Canada Ringette Association had sponsored 100 goodie bags for each child that got a stamp on a provided card from each activity booth. There was ringette inspired activities as well as face painting, bouncy castles, cake walks and popcorn. Ringette parents helped guide children through the various events. There were well over 100 people in attendance. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)