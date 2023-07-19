Fun day camps

A Rocha Nature Centre holds day camps for children ages 6 to 11. Last week day camp was July 10-13, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The children who are in two groups of five, discovered how to use their five senses to explore the forest and fields near the centre. Cindy Verbeek is shown above discovering the musical talents of one group while they are playing different percussion items. Atti (right) showing some clay faces that the children made on a nearby tree which causes no harm to the tree. Penelope with her creation (top right). All the children had a great experience and were kept engaged with all the activities. These day camps are a wonderful way for children to engage with nature and learn how to take care of surroundings. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)