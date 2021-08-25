Looking like a submarine from an undersea movie, a huge fuel tank arrived last week for the Esso service station now under construction. The station along with convenience store and restaurant is scheduled to open next year. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today) Looking like a submarine from an undersea movie, a huge fuel tank arrived last week for the Husky service station now under construction. The station along with convenience store and restaurant is scheduled to open next year. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Looking like a submarine from an undersea movie, a huge fuel tank arrived last week for the Esso service station now under construction. The station along with convenience store and restaurant is scheduled to open next year. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today) Looking like a submarine from an undersea movie, a huge fuel tank arrived last week for the Husky service station now under construction. The station along with convenience store and restaurant is scheduled to open next year. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Fuel for thought

Looking like a submarine from an undersea movie, a huge fuel tank arrived last week for the Esso service station now under construction. The station along with convenience store and restaurant is scheduled to open next year. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Looking like a submarine from an undersea movie, a huge fuel tank arrived last week for the Husky service station now under construction. The station along with convenience store and restaurant is scheduled to open next year. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

By Rod Link

Previous story
Reseachers find three new Vancouver Island Marmot colonies this summer

Just Posted

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
VIDEO: B.C. brings back mask mandate for all indoor public spaces

The fire at Chief Louie Lake remains out of control, with smoke being visible to nearby communities. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Update from Northwest Fire Centre

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Dr. Bonnie Henry at news conference on arrival of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
Proof of vaccination to be required for B.C. sports, movies, restaurants

Taylor Bachrach and Rod Taylor election signs beside Hwy 16 in Terrace on Aug. 23, 2021. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)
In their own words: Candidates weigh in on their most important issue