Fry release in Houston

Fry release took place in Houston at the Buck Creek Canfor Hatchery and Nature Trail on June 11. They had 95 visitors to our Goodbye Fry Event. 77 coho salmon were released into Buck Creek. Congratulations to Shannan and Anna, Ephraim, Lynn , Lauri, and Gwendolyn for getting drawn for great prizes. Lots of volunteers were recognized such as Tom Schneider, Phyllis Dianne Wiebe, Marcel (Jenny Rousseau) and Dennis Verbeek, the amazing staff Marjorie Lieuwen, Sarah Sutton, Meg Williams, Reece Arky, and Inderpal Parhar. There were also information booths set up; Natalie and Lauri from Department of Fisheries and Oceans, Sarah from the B.C. Province, Tiesha from the Office of Wet’suwet’en, Clem from Canfor, Ryleigh and Ben from Houston Link to Learning, Kris from Toboggan Creek Fish Hatchery (and Cheryl), Lynn from the Moose, Angelique from Houston Today and Laura from Morice Watershed Monitoring Trust.