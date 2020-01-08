Frosty the cowboy is all dolled up wearing a cowboy hat. Last week Houston received well over 20 cm of snow and this week there will be more flurries with the temperatures dropping to -20 the following week according to the Weather Network. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
