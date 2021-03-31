Frost heaves. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)

Frost heaves make for a bumpy ride across Highway 16

Ministry to begin seasonal maintenance by late Spring

With the snow melting away, those travelling on Hwy. 16 between Houston and Burns Lake have been experiencing an unusually bumpy ride, all thanks to the frost heave.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, frost heaves, caused by freeze/thaw cycles, are a common temporary seasonal issue with roads and highways. In the spring as temperatures rise, which has been the case for the region, water is released into the road base. This water often freezes again overnight, in what is called a freeze/thaw cycle.

When water in the road base freezes it expands upwards, creating a heave. This heave causes the pavement on the highway to bulge and crack.

“The ministry will be conducting surface repairs on Hwy. 16 between Houston to Burns Lake once weather permits,” said the ministry in an email to Black Press Media.

The ministry also said that the frost heaves are made worse when the previous or current shoulder season is particularly wet, as this causes more moisture in the road. Residents of the regions from Houston to Burns Lake saw one of the highest precipitation in history this past fall, making the frost heave even worse.

The ministry usually uses frost probes and beam trucks to monitor the frost levels in a road or highway, which helps them determine whether road restrictions are needed. At times, in order to further protect roadways, temporary road restrictions are placed to impose load restrictions on roads, or portions of roads that are vulnerable and weakened by excess water in the road base, said the ministry.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

However, inspections on Hwy. 16 between Houston and Burns Lake are yet to begin. Depending on the extent of damage on certain sections of the highway, repairs on frost heaved sections of the highway usually involve patching, crack-sealing, and paving damaged sections. At times, ditching, brushing and culvert maintenance on highways are also done to improve the flow of water away from the road base.

“These activities are part of our seasonal maintenance and rehabilitation program, which will begin in late spring, as soon as weather permits,” said the ministry.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Just Posted

Houston Fellowship Church file photo
Church recovering from break-in

Still able to broadcast services despite losing electronic equipment

Murray Sullivan is now partners in Vernon Recreational Products.
Houston businessman expands to Vernon RV

Anyone who has lived in Houston in the past 25 years, has… Continue reading

Frost heaves. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)
Frost heaves make for a bumpy ride across Highway 16

Ministry to begin seasonal maintenance by late Spring

Shirley Kempf being sworn in as the secretary for the Houston Chamber of Commerce by the first president of the chamber Don Murray. (Submitted/Houston Today
Houston & District Chamber of Commerce turns 60

Takes a trip down memory lane from March 1961 to today

Hailey Kettle is this year’s graduating skater from the club. (Submitted/Houston Today)
Houston Figure Skating club’s annual carnival to be on DVD

Club had to change the annual event to comply with COVID restrictions

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

These five 10-day-old kittens were stolen from an Abbotsford home early Tuesday morning (March 30).
Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Police believe culprit will try to sell them online or in public

North Cowichan councillor Tek Manhas is under review by the municipality for a Facebook post containing a sexist meme. (File photo)
B.C. councillor facing review over sexist meme posted to Facebook

‘Less bitchen’ more kitchen’: North Cowichan’s Tek Manhas apologizes for post

A community member posts a COVID-19 notice at a checkpoint on the Tsilhqot’in Nation in B.C.’s Interior. Many Indigenous communities have controlled their borders in the pandemic. (Keith Koepke/Tsilhqot’in Nation)
B.C.’s COVID-19 surge continues with 840 cases Tuesday

320 of the new cases are variants as restrictions take effect

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

Moves comes after concerns over blood clots halted frontline worker vaccination program

People walk past large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Asian woman punched while taking out trash in Vancouver: police

Police have not yet determined whether the incident, involving a UBC on-campus employee, was a hate crime

Susanne Till, a single mother of three children, is one of six surviving victims in an attack that saw six others stabbed at Lynn Canyon library in North Vancouver. One woman died. (GoFundMe)
$173,000 raised for single mother who survived North Vancouver stabbing

Susanne Till is described by her close friend as a hardworking mother of three

Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan’s COVID comments towards young people unhelpful, unfair: B.C. professor

Many in younger age groups are frontline workers, or parents of young children who are in school

A Comox Valley woman used her experience battling COVID-19 to encourage others to get vaccinated. Black Press file photo
B.C. woman wants to help others by sharing intimate look at her COVID-19 experience

“Hopefully, (my story) can show that someone you love can go through (COVID) and it is real …”

Most Read