From rivals to life partners: Canadian forward ties knot with U.S. counterpart

Canadian women’s hockey team forward Gillian Apps marries American forward Meghan Duggan

Love can be in the air anywhere, even in the middle of a fierce, high-stakes hockey rivalry.

Just ask former Canadian women’s hockey team forward Gillian Apps and American forward Meghan Duggan, who married this past weekend in Pownal, Maine.

“True love overcomes even the largest of rivalries,” the U.S. Olympic Committee tweeted with a picture of the happy couple.

“From competitors on the ice to partners for life,” tweeted the Canadian Olympic Committee.

Apps and Duggan have been part of easily the top rivalry in their sport. Canada and the U.S., have squared off in five of six Olympic finals since the sport joined the Winter Games program in 1998.

Apps, a 34-year-old from Toronto, was part of Canadian teams that beat Duggan’s Americans in 2010 and 2014.

Duggan, 31, won gold this year with the U.S. in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but Apps had already retired.

“The most incredible day of my entire life,” Duggan wrote on Instagram.

“Nothing but smiles after this amazing weekend,” Apps wrote.

Apps is the granddaughter of Hockey Hall of Fame member Syl Apps.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province gives B.C. homeless campers hard deadline to leave provincial park
Next story
Deported man is suspect in deadly California beatings

Just Posted

Burns Lake area wildfires contained, but still burning

Smouldering ground fires and smoke still expected in the coming weeks

Houston Search and Rescue’s command centre completed

“It is a building the town can be proud of,” says Houston SAR president

Houston rallies for Jessica

Northern B.C. showed their support by lining Hwy 16 as Jessica Patrick’s… Continue reading

Hunting in northwest B.C. continues as usual: province

The ministry is not considering closures in the Skeena region

Too soon to measure what was achieved at UBCM: Houston mayor

The district brought forward a wide range of issues this year

Trump dumps on Canada, says he rejected NAFTA meeting with Trudeau

Prime Minister’s Office disputed the president’s statement — insisting it did not request a meeting

Coffee, spouse, paycheque? What would you give up for your smartphone?

B.C. residents say they’d give up a lot, according to a BC Hydro report

Deported man is suspect in deadly California beatings

A man who was deported from the United States six times was expected in court Wednesday

Getting High 101: Where and where not to smoke pot on B.C. campuses

Universities and colleges have differing policies for when recreational cannabis becomes legal

Feds want closed door hearing for pipeline spy allegations

Case gets underway today on allegations of CSIS spying on anti-pipeline activists

Trudeau says he didn’t want to meet with Trump

Trudeau disputes Trump’s claims that Canada requested meeting with president

From rivals to life partners: Canadian forward ties knot with U.S. counterpart

Canadian women’s hockey team forward Gillian Apps marries American forward Meghan Duggan

All eyes on U.S. Senate hearing

Broadcasters, cable news clear schedules for coverage of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

Province gives B.C. homeless campers hard deadline to leave provincial park

Housing minister Selina Robinson says supports in place to transition Greater Victoria campers to housing, shelters

Most Read