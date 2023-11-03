All the characters in ensemble were from the drama class at Houston Secondary School. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Fright production enrolls help from Houston drama students

Slightly out of town on Vriend Road a scary production was held for Halloween. Mic Brown has been holding an annual Fright For Life night on his property and this year he had help from the drama class at Houston Secondary School. Throughout the scary warehouse attendees could walk through for the ultimate scare. From cut open body parts to hanging heads to flickering lighting, it all came together for a great event. Entry fee was $2 per child and $4 per adult with all proceeds going to the Houston Secondary Drama program. The event was from 6-9 p.m. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

 

Classics like Jason and Freddy Krugar were in the scary warehouse walk through. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

All throughout the scary warehouse walk every detail was perfected to give the ultimate scare. From cut open body parts to hanging heads to flickering lighting. It all came together for a good fright. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

The drama students put on a great scare. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Clowns that will scare your socks off (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Mic Browns Contracting production took your mind were only on screen horror movies go. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

The outside walk thru was lighted, decorated and a spooky jaw dropping thrill. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Every year this production gets better and better. cant wait to see the fright next year. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Entry fee was $2 per child and $4 per adult. The event was from 6-9p.m. and all proceeds went directly to the Houston Secondary Drama Program. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

