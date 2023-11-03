Fright production enrolls help from Houston drama students

Slightly out of town on Vriend Road a scary production was held for Halloween. Mic Brown has been holding an annual Fright For Life night on his property and this year he had help from the drama class at Houston Secondary School. Throughout the scary warehouse attendees could walk through for the ultimate scare. From cut open body parts to hanging heads to flickering lighting, it all came together for a great event. Entry fee was $2 per child and $4 per adult with all proceeds going to the Houston Secondary Drama program. The event was from 6-9 p.m. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)