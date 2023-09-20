On September 16 while the bikers for the Houston Bikers Toy run were out in Granisle ,The Sum Shocking Good Food Truck was parked across from Tim Hortons collecting new toy donations. With every new donated toy Darren and Roma would offer a free batch of fries. The couple also did this at The Topley Fire Department Car Show on September 3 with great results. These toys will be added to the Bikers collected toys and presented to Houston Salvation Army for this years Christmas Hamper Program serving Houston, Topley and Granisle. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Fries for toys

