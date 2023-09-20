Fries for toys

On Sept. 16 while the bikers for the Houston Bikers Toy run rode out in Granisle, The Sum Shocking Good Food Truck was parked across from Tim Hortons collecting new toy donations. With every new donated toy Darren and Roma would offer a free order of fries. The couple also did this at the Topley Fire Department Car Show on Sept. 3 with great results. These toys will be donated to the Houston Salvation Army for this years Christmas Hamper Program serving Houston, Topley and Granisle. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
