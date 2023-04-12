Friendship centre sets sights on 2024 construction start

New building to be far more efficient and accessible

The current and inadequate Dze L’Kant Friendship Centre building is to be demolished and replaced by a new structure. Construction is planned to start next spring. (File photo)

A three-storey, wooden-frame structure purpose-built for better accessibility and more efficient provision of services is on the way for Houston and area’s indigenous residents, Dze L’Kant Friendship Centre representatives told council April 4.

The first two storeys will be for various services and include a community kitchen on the ground floor while the third floor will be reserved for offices. An elevator will connect all three storeys.

“Our [current] building has steep stairs, no ramps or elevators. And so it lacks accessibility features for elders and mothers and young children and people with disabilities,” said Lydia Howard, the friendship centre’s housing advisor and economic development officer.

“There’s an increasing demand in the community for services as we’ve all seen, and so the facility currently hinders us expanding and accessing services and programming that’s available.”

The friendship centre received a federal/provincial grant of $4.574 million last year for the project and with costs now exceeding the original budget, has applied for a grant of up to $500,000 from the Northern Development Initiative Trust for more money.

Howard said the budget includes designing the building, obtaining the required building permits and demolition and disposal of the current structure. The new building will be built on the same property.

The plan is to have permits in place by the end of the year leading to a construction start in the spring of 2024 with completion the spring of 2025.

“Our goal is to provide a sense of pride for the local friendship centre and to continue to provide a safe space of belonging for indigenous elders, families and youth living in Houston for many years to come,” Howard said.

Prior to Howard’s description of the project’s progress, another friendship centre representative, Emma Bowen, provided an update on the friendship centre’s work in Houston.

A new initiative is offering no-charge training for 12 people to obtain their early childhood education certification to help meet a shortage in B.C., she said.

“We serve as a meeting hub for multiple social service agencies in the region including parent legal advocacy, legal aid and Ministry of Children and Family Development,” Bowen added.

The centre is also a food hub and in March, distributed 200 lunches as well as hygiene and personal care kits.

Other services provided include pregnancy outreach, parenting support, a youth drop in, free and licensed after school and summer care for a maximum of 15 children, housing support, Bowen said.

“We’re proud to be working for the betterment of our community and to have the many opportunities to work together to ensure these programs remain a priority,” she continued.

With the District of Houston’s 10th St. revitalization and associated works coming in at just over $4 million, the friendship centre building project would make for nearly $10 million in public sector construction over the next two years.