Friendship centre eyes Houston as daycare program home

Houston could be the home of a daycare centre which would also train certified workers, but only if its proponent, the Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre Society, finds a suitable piece of land, suggests a consultant working for the society.

Speaking to a Smithers council meeting April 11, consultant Joanne Hughes says the society has to choose soon between Smithers and Houston in order to meet tight timelines set by a federal agency which is providing $2.5 million for the project.

“Houston obviously has more land, it’s less developed there. So, you know, that’s sort of been put on the table there,” she said. “I think in terms of need, Smithers obviously has a larger population that can access this program.”

The society is developing a dynamic child-care model that integrates education and training with housing and child care, Hughes said.

What it needs is a municipal partner to supply a suitable building lot and welcome a daycare program, she said.

Hughes explained the vision is multifaceted and is a holistic approach to diminishing some of the barriers facing the town and the urban Indigenous population child-care needs.

The model being developed will include post-secondary education to provide training for Indigenous students to obtain their Indigenous Early Childhood Education program certificate; affordable housing for staff to ease recruitment and retention of employees issues; and Indigenous-led child care that will provide 51 spaces.

Smithers Mayor Gladys Atrill told Hughes her community doesn’t have a lot of available land but understands the need for child care.

“Part of your question is, do we feel the need? And do we want to be supportive of development to support child care? I think personally, I can say yes,” she said to Hughes.

“But if the question is embedded in our ability of land, I think that becomes a much more difficult question.

“Because we don’t have a big supply. And in terms of land that might be deemed appropriate downtown, all that kind of accessibility, we have very little.”

Hughes said the friendship centre also has the option of applying to a new provincial daycare program for money and wants the program up and running by 2026.

The friendship centre’s plan for a daycare in either Smithers or Houston comes as it continues to develop its plan for a three-storey building in Houston that would be far more efficient and accessible for the broad range of services it provides than it can offer in its current building.

It already has a federal/provincial grant of $4.574 million for a new building and with costs now exceeding the original budget, has applied for a grant of up to $500,000 from the Northern Development Initiative Trust.

The friendship centre has set 2024 for a construction start with a finishing date of the next year.

(With files from Marisca Bakker)