Father of two identified as man who died at Kelowna homeless camp

Shane Bourdin was described as kindhearted and compassionate

Shane Bourdin has been identified by family and friends as the man who died at the temporary overnight shelter on Monday night. (Facebook Photo

Friends and family have confirmed the identity of a man who passed away Monday morning at the city’s temporary overnight shelter as Shane Bourdin.

His cousin, Tanaya Theresa, described the father of two as kindhearted and compassionate adding his smile and laugh lit up any room he was in.

“He would do anything for anyone and couldn’t stand to see anyone hurt,” Theresa wrote on Facebook.

“So many are quick to think that using drugs makes someone a horrible outcast monster. Don’t forget these people are humans with real feelings and emotions just like you. Everyone has a story,” she added.

Another friend wrote he was one-of-a-kind.

Bourdin is survived by a young son and daughter with ex-girlfriend Anita Anderson.

Paramedics responded to a call for an unconscious person at Recreation Avenue site in the north end of the city on Monday morning. He was transported to Kelowna General Hospital, where he later died.

BC Emergency Health Services, Kelowna RCMP and the City of Kelowna have all confirmed the man’s death but not the cause or his identity.

RCMP Cst. Solana Paré said the B.C. Coroners Service has been notified and they are now investigating, but there are no further details to release.

READ MORE: RCMP confirm death at temporary homeless camp in Kelowna

READ MORE: Temporary wet housing facility opening in downtown Kelowna

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Deer suffered in fatal Cranbrook cull trap, welfare group says
Next story
Provincial finance ministers divided on top priority for meeting with Morneau

Just Posted

Canfor shareholders reject Pattison’s takeover offer

Lumber company says offer had just 45% support from minority shareholders

More forest grants given

Community forest meant to benefit the community

CN identifies ‘areas of potential concern’ in Burns Lake

CN proposes to meet with village staff

Houston Legion auxiliary hosts annual hot turkey dinner

It was a hot turkey dinner with all the fixings on offer… Continue reading

Rescue truck purchase approved

Vehicle should be in-service by next summer

B.C. First Nation alleges feds withheld information in pipeline consultation

Groups argue at Federal Court of Appeal over controversial Trans Mountain expansion

Friends and family identify man who died at homeless camp in Kelowna

Shane Bourdin was a father or two

Deer suffered in fatal Cranbrook cull trap, welfare group says

Cranbrook Friends of Animals claims buck suffocated after “collapsing improperly assembled trap on himself”

Victoria nurse urges compassion after being confronted while saving overdose victim

RN has saved three people’s lives in eight months

New allegations from across Canada in case of former cop/coach charged with sex crimes

Police have received 27 calls thus far from Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, B.C. and the United States

Climate change chosen as Canadian Press News Story of the Year for 2019

‘2019 was like the year of climate awakening for Canada,’ says Catherine Abreu, the head of Climate Action Network Canada

Resources boost B.C., Alberta Indigenous communities: study

Government spending leaves one fifth with declining living standards

Several factors led to deadly bus crash on Bamfield Road: RCMP report

No blame placed in RCMP analyst’s technical report

Story told by B.C. dad who killed daughters ‘defies logic,’ says judge

Victim impact statements start Tuesday at Andrew Berry’s sentencing hearing in Victoria

Most Read