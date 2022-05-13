Friday the 13th snow day near Houston

Rhonda Fitch, who lives near the top of Hungry Hill, 20 kms west of Houston, B.C. woke up to quite a surprise this morning. It probably had something to do with it being Friday the 13th but approximately 10 inches of snow on May 13, 2022 was a scary thing to see when she captured this photo at 4:21 a.m. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)
