Winter conditions continue to make themselves known in the area, so much so that 10 inches of snow fell May 13, 2022. (Houston Today photo)

Friday the 13th snow day near Houston

Rhonda Fitch, who lives near the top of Hungry Hill, 20 kms west of Houston, B.C. woke up to quite a surprise this morning. It probably had something to do with it being Friday the 13th but approximately 10 inches of snow on May 13, 2022 was a scary thing to see when she captured this photo at 4:21 a.m. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

