Free community movie in Houston

On Feb. 14 the PV Plaza present the Disney movie Tangled. Coastal GasLink (CGL) was the business sponsor for the matinée. CGL paid for the rent of the theatre and provide pop and mini popcorn for the first 40 kids. This is third sponsored event that has been held at the PV Plaza. (Submitted photos)



