Fraser Lake man wins $500,000

Troy Albinet has an extra reason to celebrate after winning $500,000 from the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 1. 2021 and realizing his long-awaited dream of home ownership would soon be coming true.

The Fraser Lake resident purchased his ticket from the Chevron on Chowsunket Street, where he also checked it and discovered he matched all four Extra numbers to win $500,000.

“I didn’t believe it at first,” he recalled. “I had to check it twice and then it finally set in after the clerk scanned it!”

Albinet said he first shared the exciting news with his family.

“My mom and dad were really happy for me… my brother was also shocked when I told him.”

Albinet is excited to purchase his first home with his prize — something he has been looking forward to for quite some time — and also plans to upgrade his vehicle.

“I have been renting for a while so it will be really nice to get into my own home,” he said. “This will definitely change my life.”

So far in 2021, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $35 million in prize-winning Extra tickets and more than $245 million from Lotto Max.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.