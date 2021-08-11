Jordan Weber, the recent winner of the $1 million Lotto Max (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

Jordan Weber, the recent winner of the $1 million Lotto Max (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

Fraser Lake Man Scores $1-Million Lotto Max Prize

  • Aug. 11, 2021 1:30 a.m.
  • News

Jordaine Weber was so happy that his mind drew a complete blank after scanning his Lotto Max ticket from the June 15th, 2021 draw and discovering he won a $1-million Maxmillions prize.

The Fraser Lake resident purchased the winning ticket from Chevron on Chowsunket Street and was there when he decided to check his ticket on a self-checker.

“I was in pure shock,” he recalled. “My mind went completely blank… I was very happy!”

Weber couldn’t wait to tell his wife the life-changing news. “She was very happy for me,” he exclaimed.

Weber says this win means a lot for him and his family, and will give him the opportunity to invest some of the win for his children’s university education.

“I would like to take my time and spend it wisely. It’s going to be great for my family and kids!”

