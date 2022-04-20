Fraser Lake Job fair and Small Business Expo to run for first time since 2019

The annual Fraser Lake Job Fair and Small Business Expo will return this summer for the first time since 2019. (File photo/Lakes District News)

The 2022 Fraser Lake Job Fair and Small Business Expo will be held at the Fraser Lake Arena on June 3 and 4. It will be the first time the annual event will be put on since 2019 due to COVID-19.

This is a joint event being run by the Village of Fraser Lake and the Fraser Lake Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s an opportunity for small business too have a booth and to sell items to community providers. In the past its been a great event. A lot of people don’t know about these small businesses that provide so many quality products, so it’s a really great opportunity for these businesses to get their names out there,” said Fraser Lake Chamber of Commerce Managing Director Dave Christie.

In the past, the event was only a small business expo to give local small businesses a chance to have a booth from which to sell and showcase their products. That will still be the case, but this is the first time the job fair element will be added.

“These past few years have been no small feat for small business with the pandemic, so we wanted to add a job fair to give a chance for businesses to do some recruiting as well,” said Christie. “Businesses will be able to hand out brochures and recruitment packages and have sign up sheets. This isn’t limited to small business either, we already have several big industry companies that have confirmed a booth like TC Energy, who is going to be looking for staff.”

In addition, Christie also says that non-profits are also welcome to purchase a booth as well.

“There’s a big educational element to this. In the past we’ve had non-profits like hockey organizations, community gardens and fire departments come to provide information about their services, and this time they’ll have an opportunity for volunteer recruitment as well,” he said.

Anyone is welcome to attend the event, and Christie hopes to have people come from all along the Highway 16 corridor. “We’re hoping to cast a broader net this year, and we’ll be doing an information blast out to Prince George, as well communities west of Fraser Lake like Burns Lake, Houston and even as far as Smithers,” he said.

“We’ll also be sending notifications to high schools in the area, and I encourage any students that are of appropriate age who are looking for job opportunities to come out,” he continued.

The event will be free for anyone to attend. The cost for a business to purchase a booth or table is $20, and it’s free to non-profit organizations. To book a table, contact Christie at 250-699-6257.

