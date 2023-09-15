Four Rivers Co-op’s Fuel Good Day fundraiser back on Sept. 19

The Four Rivers Co-operative’s Fuel Good Day will be held on Sept. 19 across 12 of its gas bars in northern B.C. (File photo)

Vanderhoof Minor Football will be one of the recipients of Four Rivers Co-op’s Fuel Good Day initiative across their gas stations in northern B.C. on Sept. 19

As part of this initiative Four Rivers will donate 10¢ per litre of fuel sold at 12 Four Rivers gas bars and donate it to local organizations in their area of operations. This year year they will be donating to eight organizations in northern B.C.

Vanderhoof Minor Football, a community-operated sports program that ensures the active participation of children spanning various age groups is one of the recipients.

Other organizations in the area include Burns lake & District Community Foundation, Prince George Humane Society, Quesnel and District Hospice Palliative Care Association, BC SPCA Williams Lake, 100 Mile House Food Bank, Terrace Hospice Society and Kitimat Humane Society