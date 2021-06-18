Photo: Submitted

4 Nelson students arrested after messy grad prank closes school

A big mess shut down L.V. Rogers

Four students have been arrested after a graduation prank that went too far resulted in the closure of Nelson’s high school.

The Nelson Police Department said in a release Thursday that the basement, main level and third floor of L.V. Rogers were defaced with shaving cream, glitter, ketchup, mustard, food dye, sugar, flour, rice and approximately 80 raw eggs late Sunday evening.

LVR was closed Monday as staff and parents cleaned up the mess, while police interviewed nearly 20 students.

Of those students, four were arrested and released. Police say they are considering charges.

The incident occurred after L.V. Rogers held small cap and gown ceremonies for its Grade 12 students last week, and one day after the school’s annual cavalcade that sees grads paraded through Nelson’s downtown.

 

