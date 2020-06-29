The Okanagan Landing Tim Hortons outlet on 25th Avenue will re-open for takeout deliveries on Thursday, April 16. (Canadian Press - file photo)

Four Canadian privacy watchdogs launch probe into Tim Hortons app

The B.C. office will be part of the investigation along with its Quebec, Alberta and federal counterparts

Privacy commissioners across multiple provinces, and at the federal level, have launched a joint investigation into location data being collected by the Tim Hortons app.

In a Monday (June 29) press release, the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for B.C. said the investigation will focus on the app’s use of “persistent geolocation tracking.”

The B.C. office will be part of the investigation along with its Quebec, Alberta and federal counterparts.

B.C.’s privacy commissioner said the probe began after news reports raised questions about the app’s privacy settings.

“The investigation will review whether Tim Hortons is obtaining consent to collect, use and disclose geolocation and associated data, including for the creation of detailed user profiles,” the office said in a statement. “Privacy commissioners will also review whether Tim Hortons’ privacy practices are reasonable in the circumstances.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

privacyTim Hortons

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Two BC Ferries vessels called to assist with rescue in the Strait of Georgia
Next story
B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Just Posted

Poulton and 9th intersection closed until completion of downtown beautification

The District is entering into its third week of a 20-week long downtown revitalization project

Lifeguard app launched to prevent drug overdoses

The province-backed app to notify first responders if things go wrong

Flatbed trailer theft probed

Police asking for public’s assistance

RDBN to consider next steps after Parks and Outdoor Recreation Study at June 18 meeting

Report to District highlights growing demand for outdoor recreation opportunities in region

RCMP detachment remains closed to public

But could re-open soon for counter services

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to cuffing two students in the back of the head

Threats, racism being directed at COVID-19 checkpoint staff: Remote B.C. First Nation

The staff at the checkpoint have been subject to threatening behaviour on multiple occasions

Four Canadian privacy watchdogs launch probe into Tim Hortons app

The B.C. office will be part of the investigation along with its Quebec, Alberta and federal counterparts

Two BC Ferries vessels called to assist with rescue in the Strait of Georgia

Pleasure craft overturns Sunday afternoon between Nanaimo and Sechelt

Man taken into custody after multi-hour standoff in northern B.C.: RCMP

No injuries as a result of the police incident, RCMP say

Fort Langley principal apologizes as blackface picture re-surfaces 13 years later

As photo circulates on social media, district administrators agreeing it should never have happened

Household size, employment key factors in pandemic mental health among Canadians: survey

Educational levels did not play a large role

Most Read