Foundations poured for senior housing expansion

Another six units are under construction at Pleasant Valley Village

Foundation work is proceeding well with cement being poured for the six-plex addition to the Houston Retirement Housing Society’s Pleasant Valley Village.

And donations are coming in to help finance construction of the building, says society president Arnold Amonson.

“We have received a $300 donation from the Finning golf tournament. Expecting some other donations soon,” he said.

The building project, as with many others, has faced a sticker shock because of increases in the price of lumber, but prices are starting to moderate, Amonson continued.

Still, the society is soliciting donations which can be made at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union.

Most experts are explaining the increased cost of lumber and other wood products to a huge demand for new construction, a shortage of building products, a general housing shortage, a pent-up demand from a slowdown last year because of the pandemic and low interest rates making borrowing money more attractive.

Amonson said the society can always use more volunteers at the project in order to keep costs down.

In keeping with the design of the existing units, this six-plex will have four two-bedroom and two one-bedroom units. Each is to be around 800 square feet and there will be a large common room.

All units are rentals and are built to be accessible for people with physical limitations using walkers or wheelchairs so that there are no steps and doorways are wider.

The impetus for local seniors housing dates back 20 years ago when a group of people gathered to address a shortage of seniors housing in the community.

And a major step forward was accomplished when Groot Brothers donated the five acres on 11th Street.

The first six-plex was built in 2007 with the second one coming in 2010 and the third in 2015.