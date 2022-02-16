Foundation helps finance community programs

The Bulkley Valley Community Foundation has released its latest series of grants given with several Houston groups being benefeciaries.

The Houston Retirement Housing Society is receiving $4,000 to buy paint supplies for its Dogwood building which is part of its Pleasant Valley Village housing complex.

Two schools, Twain Sullivan and Houston Secondary, are receiving a grant of $5,000 in support of their meal programs.

And A Roche Canada will be buying a computer for the Buck Creek CANFOR Hatchery and Nature Centre thanks to a grant of $1,750.

In Topley, the Topley 4-H club is receiving a grant of $$2,000 in support of its achievement day and to host a regional agricultural showcase.

The Bulkley Valley Community Foundation’s roots go back to 1991 and it acts as a central clearing house for individuals ad organizations to make contributions which are then dispersed to support local initiatives.

Its coverage area extends from Granisle down through Topley and Houston to Telkwa and Smithers and then to the Hazeltons to Kitwanga.

As of its 2020 annual report, the Bulkley Valley Community Foundation had nearly $3.2 million under management with donations flowing in that year of nearly $378,000.

Other grants given this time by the foundation include money to the First Smithers Scouting group for a portable shelter for outdoor activities, a storywalk planned by the Smithers Community Services Association, an access program at the Bulkley Valley Regional Swimming Pool, new equipment for the ski patrol in Smithers, and children’s literacy skits for the Smithers Public Library.

Grants in the Hazeltons include ones for the Hazelton Trail Society for an expansion of the Glen Mountain Trail Network and car seats to be distributed by the Wrinch Memorial Foundation.