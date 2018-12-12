Between 16 and 20 trucks full of compressed natural gas will be shipped daily from the Princeton site for the next two months. Photo Andrea DeMeer

FortisBC tests ‘virtual pipeline’ following Enbridge explosion

Compressed natural gas is being shipped by truck from Princeton to Aldergrove B.C.

Natural gas from a pipeline outside of Princeton B.C. is being siphoned off and shipped by truck to Aldergrove to fuel Fortis customers in the Lower Mainland.

The project began last Thursday and will continue for the next two months, according to Tanya Laing Gair, Fortis B.C. communications officer.

The venture – which is a trial for the energy company – was made necessary by the October 9 explosion of the Enbridge natural gas pipeline near Prince George, she said.

VIDEO: Pipeline explosion causes evacuations near Prince George

Fortis is testing the “virtual pipeline” system.

“It’s almost like a pilot project.”

The Enbridge pipeline – which serves the Lower Mainland and 70 per cent of Fortis’ customers – is still only operating at 85 per cent of capacity.

Between 16 and 20 trucks leave Princeton every day for Aldergrove, where the compressed natural gas they carry is reintroduced to the Fortis system.

“It’s very much like a by-pass,” explained Laing Gair.

Each truck carries 1,000 Gigajoules of gas, which is enough to service 10 typical homes per day.

The pipeline being tapped originates in Southern Alberta, and normally supplies gas for Southern BC, she said.

Fortis is partnering with Certarus, the company moving the gas.

“They have expertise is transporting compressed natural gas…They have an excellent safety record.”

Fortis has also been in communication with local governments and emergency services organizations along the virtual pipeline.

READ MORE: Tighter safety measures ordered at B.C. site of natural gas pipeline blast

“This is a very innovative and creative solution to a problem that we didn’t anticipate,” said Laing Gair.

This week Fortis also announced the cost of natural gas in the Interior would increase by 9 per cent January 1 – about $68 per year for the average customer – as a result of the Enbridge break.

READ MORE: Natural gas rates will go up in B.C. on Jan. 1

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
France shooting: 2 dead, several wounded in Strasbourg

Just Posted

Owners of mining project south of Houston allowed to drill again

New Nadina’s free miners certificate had been suspended in September

Council seeks to replace By-Mac Park’s boat launch

The boat launch is currently unusable; district has received several complaints

Houston residents raise concerns over “dangerous” street corner

“Pedestrians casually cross the road on blind corners,” says local resident

Sullivan Motor Products and Finning work together to alleviate hunger in Houston

The companies also held a coat drive on Dec. 1

Gitxsan forming cross-sector salmon management team

Nation again declares closure of fishery in territory for 2019

VIDEO: Close encounter with a whale near Canada-U.S border

Ron Gillies had his camera ready when a whale appeared Dec. 7

B.C. Lions hire DeVone Claybrooks as head coach

Former Stampeders DC succeeds CFL legend Wally Buono

Virtanen nets winner as Canucks rally to beat Blue Jackets 3-2

Vancouver extends win streak to 3 games

France shooting: 2 dead, several wounded in Strasbourg

A world-famous Christmas market was put on lock down on Tuesday

Canadian warship witnesses possible violations of North Korea sanctions

Crew members on HMCS Calgary took photos and collected other information

Christine Sinclair named Canadian Women’s player of the year again

This is the 14th time Sinclair has been named player of the year

B.C. man wants trapping laws changed after dog killed

Louis Seguin’s 10-month-old Australian shepherd died in a body-gripping trap last month

Nearly 8,000 homeless in B.C., first province-wide count reveals

Twenty-four seperate counts in B.C. cities found there are thousands of homeless in all corners of province

UPDATE: B.C. judge grants $10M bail for Huawei executive wanted by U.S.

Meng Wanzhou was detained at the request of the U.S. during a layover at the Vancouver airport

Most Read