Former teacher arrested in B.C. for sex assaults reaching back decades

Phillip Baugniet, 80, was arrested at the Victoria Police Department by officers of the Stormont Dundas and Glengarry detachment of OPP on Oct. 11. (Black Press Media file photo)

A former teacher faces several sex assault charges out of Ontario after his arrest in Victoria earlier this month.

Phillip Baugniet, 80, was arrested at the Victoria Police Department by officers of the Stormont Dundas and Glengarry detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on Oct. 11. In May, the OPP began investigating reports of historical sexual offences, the agency said in a news release.

READ ALSO: B.C. sexual assault survivors can receive free legal advice with new service

Police said the incidents occurred from the 1970s to 1990s while he was a teacher at the Fine Arts Core Education school in Montreal and living in South Stormont Township.

The case involves six former students, who police said travelled to Baugniet’s home community on multiple occasions during that time frame, OPP said.

Baugniet was released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on Nov. 16.

Charges against Baugniet include seven counts of indecent assault, sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual assault and sexual interference.

The Victoria Sexual Assault Centre offers counselling, victim services and a sexual assault response team. The centre can be reached 24-7 at 250-383-3232.

Breaking Newssex assault