Former shopping centre remains a problem for Granisle council

The Village of Granisle won’t be dealing with asbestos at the site of the former shopping complex at 82 Hagan, at least not until the property’s ownership future becomes clear.

It made that decision at its Dec. 1 meeting after gathering bids on what clearing the site of asbestos might cost after considering it a necessary first step toward demolition.

The decision extends what has become a troublesome file for council since the complex’s owner first ignored village requests over the years to maintain the property and then ignored requests to demolish the buildings.

Earlier this year council did issue an order requiring the owner to undertake demolition or face the village doing the work and then submitting a bill.

But when the owner failed to pay property taxes, it came up for a tax sale this past September and when no bids were received, it has fallen into the village’s hands.

The owner can, however, redeem the property within a year of the tax sale date for what’s owed to the village which, at the time of sale, was $23,995.98.

“Due to the outcome of the tax sale, council has made the decision to postpone the abatement until after the redemption period,” said Village of Granisle deputy corporate officer Lorna Eftodie.

“Now it appears that the property may become village owned and it would not be prudent to spend taxpayers dollars on asbestos remediation until such time as the municipality becomes sole owner.”

The village has taken on the BC Hydro account to maintain heat in the complex’s main building which until recently held the Northern Health Authority’s community health centre.

Water has also been shut off and some winterization has taken place.

The village’s attempts to deal with the property have been complicated owing to the failure of the owner to respond to attempts to communicate.

Once a shopping hub in Granisle, the mini-mall complex began to fall into disrepair as businesses closed, beginning a years long struggle by the village to have the owners either make repairs or remove the buildings.

The village was aided by a building inspection carried out by a Smithers company which assembled a long list of repairs needed for each building ranging from replacing deteriorated concrete blocks to replacing membranes on roofs to prevent further leaks.

But village staffers looked at the assessed values of the buildings and in a memo to council as part of a lengthy package of information concluded “estimates of the cost of repairing the buildings far exceed the assessed value of the buildings.”

And as part of the council motion to order the owner to demolish the structures, it declared “the buildings to be a nuisance …. because the buildings are so dilapidated and unclean so as to be offensive to the community.”

Under the Community Charter which governs local governments, the village can take the structures down and then add the bill to the owners’ property taxes.