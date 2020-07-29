Former Prince George Cougar captain Josh Maser signs with Iowa Wild

The outgoing Prince George Cougars captain, Josh Maser, has signed a one-year American Hockey League contract with Iowa Wild.

“I knew I wanted to go pro and I realized how I was trying to get to it my entire life. So when the opportunity came, it wasn’t really even a matter of choice,” said Maser for whom, going pro was the next step in his career and life path.

After an abrupt season-end in March due to Covid, resulting in the end of the four-year hockey career with the Western Hockey League (WHL), Josh Maser had to decide whether he would be going to school or whether he would consider going pro. However, now that this former PG Cougars Captain has signed with the American Hockey League (AHL), it is clear in which direction he is headed.

Maser, a Houston, B.C. product, has had an exciting career graph so far. He initially played hockey in Houston and attended the Okanagan Hockey Academy. Maser was first drafted by the Prince Albert Raiders of the WHL however, he was later signed by the Cougars in October 2016.

In November 2019, Maser, then just 20, was named the Captain for the Cougars’ to lead the team in his final season. The six feet-two inches tall left winger was named the 25th Captain in the Cougar’s 26-year history. In his last season, Maser recorded 29 goals and 19 assists, placing him fourth on the team. He also scored 143 points in 218 WHL games.

Maser ranks at 22 in all-time points in the team’s history and last year, was named the team’s most valuable player in being presented with the Dan Hamhuis Award and, in an award voted on by players, shared the Michael Fogolin Memorial Award with Josh Curtis.

“It feels good, but obviously there is still a lot of work to be done and as long as I remember I have been working and training so I just will keep working hard,” said Maser.

Iowa Wild, the AHL affiliates of Minnesota Wild, who signed Maser, have also signed Phil Beaulieu, forward Kameron Kielly and forward Jesse Mychan.

With files from Rod Link.