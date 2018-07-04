Former Olympic rower pleads guilty to fraud in B.C.

Harold Backer made his plea in Victoria on Wednesday; the Crown is seeking a 13-month jail sentence

A former Olympic rower who mysteriously disappeared for nearly 18 months has pleaded guilty to fraud.

Harold Backer changed his plea Wednesday in Victoria provincial court on a single charge of fraud over $5,000.

The three-time Olympian was previously facing two charges of fraud over $5,000 and had pleaded not guilty on both counts.

Backer disappeared on Nov. 3, 2015, when he failed to return home after telling his family he was going out for a bike ride.

RELATED: Missing Olympian turns himself in to Victoria Police

The investment dealer surrendered to police in April 2017 and his whereabouts during that period of time hasn’t been explained.

Soon after he disappeared, financial crime investigators began looking into Backer and the company My Financial Backer Corp. after his investors received letters that concerned them.

The 55-year-old was on the Canadian rowing team in the 1984, 1988 and 1992 Olympic Games.

After his disappearance, police in Port Angeles, Wash., said an officer who viewed video from a street security camera noted a man fitting Backer’s description was aboard a ferry from Victoria, a 90-minute trip away.

RELATED: Lawsuit seeks restitution from former Olympian

The guilty plea was entered by defence lawyer Joven Narwal on behalf of Backer, a thin, bearded man who was dressed in a grey pinstripe suit.

Crown attorney John Neal told Judge Carmen Rogers he is seeking a 13-month jail sentence and three years of probation for Backer. He also wants a no-contact order for five people who lost money as a result of Backer’s fraud.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Police find bodies of 3 missing hikers at Shannon Falls
Next story
Former B.C. education minister considers Langley mayoral run

Just Posted

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

Houston Christian School Graduates of 2018.

Congratulations to the Houston Christian School Graduation class of 2018. (Shiela Pepping… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Rally in Vancouver protests family separation at the U.S.-Mexican border

‘End Family Separation’ and ‘Las Familias Merecen Estar Unidas’ some of signs outside U.S. consulate

Gordon Alec is Lake Babine Nation’s new chief

He received 307 votes while incumbent Chief Wilf Adam received 275

Houston not spared from fuel shortages

Locals selling fuel to stranded tourists, says mayor

BEHIND THE STORY: Black Press Media reporter dives into stem cell therapy

Langley Times’ Miranda Gathercole talks about her visit to a new clinic in Bellingham with B.C. ties

Former B.C. education minister considers Langley mayoral run

Promises decision about running for Langley City mayor by early August

Former Olympic rower pleads guilty to fraud in B.C.

Harold Backer made his plea in Victoria on Wednesday; the Crown is seeking a 13-month jail sentence

Okanagan farm gets creative protecting cherries from birds

Vernon farmer brings in fun fruit protection measures

B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis Day celebration put off until October

Another government monopoly, what could go wrong?

UPDATED: Police find bodies of 3 missing hikers at Shannon Falls

The trio fell into a pool at the provincial park Tuesday afternoon

SPCA seizes 16 dogs from property in B.C. Interior

Dog owners were known to SPCA and had been convicted on animal cruelty charges in 2015

Surrey mayor asks feds for $10M to combat gang problems

Ask comes after a task force aimed at preventing gang violence issued a report

Police resume dig where alleged Toronto serial killer worked as landscaper

Toronto police resume dig at home where Bruce McArthur worked as landscaper

Most Read