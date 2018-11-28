Karin Adams and her daughter, Catherine, were sentenced for animal cruelty charges relating to animals seized by the BC SPCA from a property near Houston on Aug. 28, 2014. (Contributed photo)

Former Houston resident gets 90 days in jail for latest animal cruelty

Catherine Adams, mother Karin, under 20-year ban on owning animals

A former Houston resident has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after she was convicted of animal cruelty charges.

Catherine Adams was handed the sentence in a provincial courtroom at Drumheller, Alta., on Nov. 2.

Adams and her mother, Karin, were charged after police found 11 horses, 25 dogs and 17 birds in distress at their home near the village of Hanna, northeast of Calgary, in 2015.

The pair have a long history of animal abuse in B.C.

Both women are under a 20-year ban on owning animals following the seizure of several dogs and horses from a property in Houston in 2014. Emaciation, parasite infestation, lack of food, water and medical treatment were among the conditions of the animals.

BC SPCA officials seized 16 dogs from their care at a home in Quesnel last July.

Karin was found weeks later with eight dogs in terrible condition in a hotel room in Innisfail, Alta., and subsequently charged with impersonating a peace officer and mischief relating to interfering with property.

Previous story
Eight people injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek
Next story
Houston needs to replace one of its wells: district

Just Posted

Northern Health investigates racist posts of possible employee

Facebook comments call for segregated health authorities

Terrace resident wins MP Nathan Cullen’s ‘Create Your Canada’ contest

Banning single-use packaging could soon become federal law

B.C. First Nations are owed massive debts after fighting to save homes from wildfires

First Nations affected by Elephant Hill, Shovel Lake fires still not reimbursed thousands of dollars

Houston hockey players bring home gold

A peewee tournament was recently held in Burns Lake

LNG pipeline hiring as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs resist

As Coastal GasLink holds open houses with contractors, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs stand opposed.

VIDEO: Alert Ready system to be tested across the country for second time

Test alerts are supposed to appear at 1:55 p.m. local time

Mother killed in Yukon bear attack was passionate about nature, languages

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her 10-month-old daughter were killed Nov. 26

Hockey may shift from ‘midget’ and other traditional names to age descriptors

BC Hockey’s board of directors discussed the topic of division names used by its minor hockey association members

Get tough with General Motors Trump-style, union head urges Trudeau

Unifor president Jerry Dias is in Washington this week, to try to enlist allies at the Canadian Embassy

Otter absent, but koi rescue continues at Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden

Efforts to humanely trap and relocate the slippery otter have been unsuccessful

Man behind B.C. legislature probe previously fired from casino security job

Speaker Darryl Plecas suggested Alan Mullen become the interim sergeant at arms, a position he had just investigated

Condo prices soar in B.C.’s hot spots for winter tourism

Whistler, Kimberley and Nelson saw increases in housing prices as investors look to nearby winter recreation

Northern B.C. city dealing with its own otter problem

Vanderhoof’s Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initiative working to increase fish survival rate

The 10 funniest words in the English language, according to this study

Two University of Alberta researchers say they’ve analyzed what makes some words intrinsically funny.

Most Read