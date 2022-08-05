The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Former B.C. teacher, 82, accused of sex assaults dating back to the 1970s

Police don’t name the accused because he hasn’t officially been charged

An 82-year-old former teacher has been arrested and RCMP say he faces seven counts of indecent assault involving those who were students more than five decades ago.

Police don’t name the accused because he hasn’t officially been charged, but say he taught at Upper Lynn Valley Elementary School between 1970 and 1982.

The man was arrested in his North Vancouver home on Thursday and police used a search warrant to look for evidence in the home.

Mounties say the initial complaint was made in mid-June and since then a total of seven alleged victims have come forward.

Police say they are aware there has been communication through social media between some individuals who may have been assaulted.

The RCMP say their priority is to speak to those who have not yet come forward.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
‘Rehabilitated’ historic Eagle Pass Fire Lookout in Shuswap destroyed by blaze
Next story
Ukrainian couple, daughter land in B.C. with hopes of building a ‘big, happy family’

Just Posted

Beairsto Elementary students created self-portraits which were displayed at the Vernon Public Art Gallery last year to showcase the different faces of the community. (Black Press video still)
New training program empowers people to tackle racism, North Coast MLA said

RCMP seek witnesses to July 16 fatal highway accident near Houston. (File photo)
RCMP probe fatal road accident west of Houston

Cow Moose Sign Project founder Dan Simmons is thrilled the provincial government is stopping the antlerless moose hunt in Region 7. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cow Moose Sign Project founder applauds B.C.’s decision to protect cow moose in Omineca region

The Pride flag is now a permanent fixture at Knox United Church in Terrace. (Submitted photo)
‘Just there as them’: Knox United Church displays Pride flag in Terrace