Former B.C. school staffer sentenced to 6 years for sexually abusing young boys

A former Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools education assistant will serve jail time for sexually abusing students.

In June, Glen Murray Massick, 46, who previously worked at an SD68 high school, pleaded guilty in provincial court in Nanaimo to two counts of touching children under 16 years for a sexual purpose and one count of sexual assault. Three victims were involved, all boys, and whose identities are protected under a publication ban.

He was sentenced to two years for each charge and will be imprisoned six years in a federal institution.

In provincial court in Nanaimo on Tuesday (Sept. 27), Stephen Littley, Massick’s counsel, and Joanna Simpson, Crown counsel, submitted a joint submission to Judge Justine Saunders seeking a six-year jail sentence.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the sexual assault charge occurred between October 2018 and October 2019, where Massick initiated a conversation about sex and proceeded to perform oral sex on the victim.

The sexual touching incidents occurred between May and June of 2021 and the offences took place in Nanaimo involving two high school students who have disabilities. Massick took the two victims on extra-curricular outings where he would show them pornography on his cellphone and would perform sexual acts on himself and the victims.

One of the victims told police that the accused had sent sexually explicit text messages asking the two if they wanted to engage in group sex.

In reaching her decision, Saunders said she took into account the guilty pleas which saved the victims the trauma of testifying, however, the victims were vulnerable and their trust was betrayed.

According to a pre-sentence report, Massick stated he had been the victim of sexual assault when he was 13 years old and bullied.

As part of his sentence, he will be prohibited, for 10 years, from being at places such as parks and pools where people under the age of 16 years could be present. He must also not be within two kilometres of the victims. He will be registered as a sex offender for life.

Speaking to the court, Massick said he was sorry for what he had done and looked forward to the help he will receive while in jail.

The family of one of the victims told the media they were relieved the court matter is over; however, they felt six years wasn’t enough. The guilty man’s attitude in court bothered them as well.

“I didn’t see any remorse,” said one parent.

“When you look at people and smile, that means that you [couldn’t] care less,” said another.

In an e-mail, Dale Burgos, Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools’ spokesperson, said the school district couldn’t comment as it is a personnel matter.

“The district will continue with its safe and inclusive practices for all students and investigate all allegations immediately,” Burgos said.

