Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced former B.C. premier John Horgan as Canada’s next ambassador to Germany on Nov. 1, 2023. Horgan meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on May 24, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

Former B.C. premier Horgan is Canada’s next ambassador to Germany: Trudeau

John Horgan resigned from provincial politics in March 2023; initially entered the coal industry

Former B.C. premier John Horgan is Canada’s next ambassador to Germany, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday (Nov. 1).

In a post on X, (formerly Twitter), Trudeau said Horgan has a proven track record of dedicated public service.

“I’m confident he’ll continue to serve Canadians well – and help advance our countries’ common interests and shared priorities.”

Trudeau said in a statement that Horgan navigated the provincial government’s response to the COVID‑19 pandemic and advanced clean economic growth to create good jobs.

The statement adds that Canada and Germany are “close friends on the world stage.”

“In the face of complex global challenges, ranging from food and energy insecurity to attacks on the rules-based international order, Canada and Germany will continue to work side-by-side to advance our shared priorities and make life better for people on both sides of the Atlantic.”

The Embassy of Canada to Germany is located in Berlin, but Canada also has consulattes in Munich and Düsseldorf.

Horgan left provincial politics in March 2023, after announcing months prior that he would be stepping down ahead of the 2024 provincial election. He was first elected as MLA for his riding of Langford-Juan de Fuca in 2025 and was re-elected four consecutive times.

READ MORE: B.C. Premier John Horgan to step down ahead of 2024 election

The day after leaving provincial politics, Horgan entered the coal industry. He was announced as the newest board member of a company spun off from Teck Resources, called Elk Valley Resources.

That move sparked mixed reviews from environmentalists and his former political colleagues.

READ MORE: Reactions of shock and shrugs as John Horgan joins board of steel company after resignation

– With files from Wolf Depner

