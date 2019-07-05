A former nursing instructor at Camosun College is banned from nursing for at least the next four years for a series of inappropriate photos he took while on a field study trip abroad with his students. (File Photo)

Former B.C. nursing instructor banned after photographing students in bathing suits

Stephen Bishop can’t apply for a nursing license for at least four years

A former Camosun College nursing instructor who took hundreds of photos of students in their bathing suits is no longer legally permitted to practice nursing in B.C.

Stephen Bishop was hired by Camosun College in 1999 and was an instructor and department chair at the college when he chaperoned a five-week field study trip to the Philippines with nursing students in spring 2016. According to a media release from the B.C. College of Nursing Professionals (BCCNP), Bishop took hundreds of pictures of his students “in their bathing suits while they were swimming or sunbathing, and/or when they may have been unaware that they were being photographed.”

He also made inappropriate comments to and about the students.

READ ALSO: Former GNS teacher investigated for intimate texts won’t teach again in B.C.

READ ALSO: B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Student complaints led to an internal Camosun-led investigation and Bishop’s resignation from the school in December 2016.

“The well being and safety of students at Camosun College is taken very seriously,” said Rodney Porter, executive director of communications for Camosun College.

Bishop did not renew his nursing registration that year and according to BCCNP, hasn’t practised since.

A consent agreement with BCCNP, approved June 19, includes an agreement with Bishop that he won’t apply for reinstatement of registration for at least four years – and if he does, he will have to meet requirements for character, competence and fitness to practice, following specified court work.

The BCCNP said it’s satisfied the measures will protect the public.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
The B.C. government looks for feedback from drivers
Next story
Vandal swims out to spray-paint beacon in Victoria harbour

Just Posted

Skeena-Bulkley Valley Conservative candidate under fire for human skull gift

Party says they stand behind Claire Rattée 100 per cent

Chad Day reelected president of Tahltan Central Government

Tahltan mining interests advanced during Day’s first two terms

Crews battle 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

Recycling depot plan shelved for this year

Fire at Smithers facility disrupted region-wide recycling

Irrigation Lake site spiffed up

Work includes a new outhouse

VIDEO: Alberta to hold $2.5M inquiry into how oil and gas opponents are funded

Premier says inquiry will determine if any laws have been broken and recommend appropriate action

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

23 projects get cash to help restore B.C.’s fragile salmon stocks

One such project aims to find dikes on Lower Fraser River that block passage of juvenile salmon

Taseko Mines pursues court injunction against B.C. First Nation for exploratory drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation held a peaceful protest and stopped Taseko contractors from hauling equipment west of Williams Lake

Vandal swims out to spray-paint beacon in Victoria harbour

A man made his way out to a beacon near the Johnson Street Bridge with paint

West Vancouver cops tangle with 300 drunk youths on Canada Day

One officer was punched in the face. Two young people were arrested.

Former B.C. nursing instructor banned after photographing students in bathing suits

Stephen Bishop can’t apply for a nursing license for at least four years

The B.C. government looks for feedback from drivers

The province is conducting a survey in order to improve travel in B.C.

Carjacking spree results in police pursuits, three arrests in southeastern B.C.

All three individuals face many criminal code charges

Most Read