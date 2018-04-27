Rich Coleman is currently a Liberal MLA for the Langley East riding. He is denying rumours that he’s eyeing the mayor’s chair in Surrey. (File photo)

Former B.C. housing minister denies rumours he’s eyeing Surrey mayor’s chair

Langley MLA Rich Coleman says he ‘got a kick’ out of rumours

Langley East MLA and former B.C. housing minister Rich Coleman is denying rumours he’s mulling a mayoral run in Surrey.

“It’s an unsubstantiated rumour,” he told the Now-Leader Friday morning.

Coleman said he was on a ferry Thursday evening when a friend text messaged him a link to a report that had surfaced, suggesting he was going to run.

“(The story) said I’ve already started to talk to people about a slate, building a team,” he said. “I’ve been in Victoria the last two weeks and haven’t been on this side of the water, except weekends. I got a bit of a kick out of it.”

Coleman did say he’s received phone calls asking if he’s interested in the job.

“As soon as Linda (Hepner) decided not to run (for mayor), people phoned and said, ‘What do you think about that?’…. But I’ve got a job to do and a session to finish and I just didn’t think anything of it, and I haven’t given anybody an indication that I am.

See more: SURREY ELECTION: With Hepner out, who is mulling a mayoral run?

See more: Five Surrey First councillors now reveal interest in mayor’s chair

“It really is a rumour,” Coleman added. “I’d never say absolutely no to anything but I haven’t even talked to my wife about this.

“Politics is such an organism. Every time an election is coming along people start scouting around.”

From 2012 to 2017, Coleman was Deputy Premier and served variously as Minister of Natural Gas Development, Minister Responsible for Housing.

See more: New party announces intention to challenge Surrey First in civic election

See more: People First Surrey party reveals intention to run in upcoming civic election

See more: Hawthorne Park crusader to run for Surrey council

See more: New civic slate Proudly Surrey aims to offer ‘sharp, strong, left-leaning’ candidates


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
The eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack identified
Next story
Elephant seal claims B.C. beach for its annual moulting

Just Posted

Mismanaged salmon farms unacceptable: Cullen

Commissioner suggests Ottawa favouring aquaculture over wild salmon management

Snowy winter meant high costs: LDM

Rapid melting could cause floods

Houston Fire Department working harder

The Houston Volunteer Fire Department has seen a significant increase in the… Continue reading

Houston athlete trying out for regional girls’ team

Zone 7 girls’ team is first in eight years

HVAC overhaul to continue this summer

Upgrades at Houston Secondary School (HSS) are a long-time coming, according to… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy

“We can never forget the men we lost,” said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

Tackling reconciliation: Group tries to understand Indigenous perspectives

Reconciliation is about forming relationships with local First Nation communities, says organizers

8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

The dead ranged in age from 22 to 94 and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan

VIDEO: Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

NHL players Sean Monahan of Calgary Flames, Brendan Gallagher of Montreal Canadiens attended

Reported illnesses from eating raw B.C oysters appear to be dropping

A total of 172 cases of gastrointestinal illness linked to oyster consumption have been reported

VIDEO: How Meghan Markle is reppin’ Canadian fashion internationally

The soon-to-be princess has a thing for locally made clothing out of eastern Canada

Most Read