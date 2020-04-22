With in-person food preparation and instruction not now possible, Houston Link to Learning is making available food packages along with easy-to-use recipes. (Houston Link to Learning photo)

Food packages, recipes distributed

Houston Link to Learning adapts to COVID-19 reality

In the COVID-19 pandemic era, creativity and adaptability have been key to providing key services.

And that’s what Houston Link to Learning did last week.

With in-person food preparation and instruction no longer possible, the non-profit prepared ‘recipe bags’ — carefully selected food items with a tailor-made recipe on how to then create a meal from the contents.

April 15 was the first day the bags were placed on a table outside of Houston Link to Learning’s facility.

“”We are missing our participants and we thought this would be a great way to show them we are thinking of them,” Houston Link to Learning indicated in a release.

“We can’t cook together at the moment and this is the next best thing.”

Houston Link to Learning does ask that those who have signed up for a bag pick it up at a designated time and to practice social distancing when doing so.

It can also arrange for in-town deliveries and, as of last week, had some extra bags for families or individuals.

The hope is to provide this service once every two weeks.

More information is available at 250-845-2727 and Houston Link to Learning acknowledges the assistance of Buy Low for donating most of the food ingredients and the bags.

