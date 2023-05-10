Photo shows the work the Houston Flying Club has had to do to repair water and other damage to the clubhouse building at the Houston airport. (Photo courtesy the Houston Flying Club)

Photo shows the work the Houston Flying Club has had to do to repair water and other damage to the clubhouse building at the Houston airport. (Photo courtesy the Houston Flying Club)

Flying club seeks District boost to help with clubhouse repairs

Club has multi-phase plan to improve the District-owned airport

The Houston Flying Club is asking the District of Houston council for assistance in meeting its financial obligations tied to a $76,400 provincial grant.

The grant will finance 80 per cent of projects the club wants to do at the District-owned airport but it must contribute 10 per cent as in-kind labour and the rest in cash from other sources.

Club members have already been working on repairing water and other damage at the clubhouse building and are now asking the District to provide $5,000 toward the cash requirement.

The Bulkley Valley Credit Union has already donated $1,700 for signs, a security camera and an internet set up while the Dungate Community Forest has provided $5,000 for upgrades to the clubhouse.

“We have removed the rug and will replace the front door and install one larger front window on the airside. There is some roof leakage that we are repairing,” a briefing document for council indicated.

“Once the damage is repaired, we will paint and install the vinyl flooring. Outside we have painting, trim, some roof repairs and flashing to replace.”

The club has also applied to the community fund set up with the proceeds from the Morice timber salvage project for $5,000. If successful, it will be used to replace and clubhouse’s front entrance deck and ramp and add a prop blast-proof roof at the entrance to reduce future water damage.

Flying club member Sue Jones said the front entrance work was not part of the project list submitted for the provincial grant.

In addition to the $5,000, the club is asking for another $1,000 toward repairs, future financial support for its Starlink internet connection and confirmation the water system at the airport will be fixed this spring.

A significant part of the list to be financed by the provincial grant is chopping down growth along the edges of the runway so as not to present a hazard during landings and takeoffs.

The club made a presentation at the May 2 council meeting and it is to consider the request at a future date.

Photo shows the work the Houston Flying Club has had to do to repair water and other damage to the clubhouse building at the Houston airport. (Photo courtesy the Houston Flying Club)
Flying club seeks District boost to help with clubhouse repairs

