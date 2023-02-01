A $1,700 donation from the Bulkley Valley Credit Union to the Houston Flying Club will help it provide internet access, purchase a webcam and install welcoming signs at the airport. On the left, are Ken Stoelwinder and Donald Dickson, Houston Flying Club representatives. With them are credit union employee Taylor Saretsky, branch manager Jaimie Mayer and employees Nicole Kaszas and Michelle Standbridge. (Photo courtesy Houston Flying Club)

Flying club gets a lift

A $1,700 donation from the Bulkley Valley Credit Union to the Houston Flying Club will help it provide internet access, purchase a webcam and install welcoming signs at the airport. On the left, are Ken Stoelwinder and Donald Dickson, Houston Flying Club representatives. With them are credit union employee Taylor Saretsky, branch manager Jaimie Mayer and employees Nicole Kaszas and Michelle Standbridge.

