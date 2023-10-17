Flush toilets to be required on large B.C. construction sites

Announcement from Eby comes in midst of campaign from construction union

Premier David Eby announced Monday (Oct. 16), that flushing toilets will soon be a requirement on B.C. construction sites with 25 workers or more. (Pixabay)

Flushing toilets will soon be a requirement on construction site in B.C. with 25 workers or more.

Premier David Eby announced the change on Monday (Oct. 16), while speaking at a BC Building Trades Council convention in Victoria.

The council, which represents more than 40,000 unionized construction workers, has long been calling for improvements to sanitary conditions on work sites. Last Thursday, it launched its Get Flushed campaign, aimed at replacing porta-potties with flushable toilets.

Workers quoted in the campaign said they sometimes wouldn’t go to the washroom all day because the porta-potties available were so disgusting. An insulator said she found maggots inside the toilets on one occasion, while an ironworker described the conditions as “dehumanizing” and “degrading.”

Speaking Monday, Eby agreed the conditions are unacceptable and promised his government will take action. He hasn’t yet provided a timeline on when the new requirement will come into play. Black Press Media has reached out to the Ministry of Labour for more details.

In a post to social media, the BC Building Trades Council called the announcement “a big day for health and safety, and the dignity of construction workers.”

READ ALSO: B.C. construction workers demanding flushing toilets at work sites

British ColumbiaConstruction