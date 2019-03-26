FILE – shark. (Bernard Dupont/Flickr)

Florida surfer hospitalized after shark bites foot

The shark was thought to be four feet long

Officials say a Florida man was bitten on the foot by a shark while surfing.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that 42-year-old Chris Bryan was taken to a Jupiter hospital Friday afternoon.

Bryan says he was catching his last wave of the day when he felt the shark quickly grab and release his left foot. He didn’t realize how bad it was until he looked down and saw the skin laid open. Bryan needed surgery to repair a severed tendon and close the wound.

Bryan says he didn’t see the shark that bit him but estimated it to be about 4 feet (1 metre) long based on the size of the bite.

READ MORE: Hawaiian researchers come face to face with huge great white shark

___

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Florida high school massacre suspect wants mental health experts names sealed
Next story
Refugee who sheltered Edward Snowden in Hong Kong arrives in Canada

Just Posted

Houston woman gets two years for aggravated assault

Ewald pleads guilty; trial of co-accused Calvin Dyrland begins in Smithers court

Truck rally in Houston

Vehicles and suopports wound thier way through Houston Saturday as a sign… Continue reading

Story of Wet’suwet’en Chief Alfred Joseph being told

Song of the Earth on Chief Gisday’wa will be launched in Hagwilget

Northwest mobile unit to help those at heart of mental health, addiction crisis

Province, Northern Health unveils new unit in Terrace to bridge gaps in services

Dust advisory from Smithers to Burns Lake

Smithers, Houston and Burns Lake dusty enough to warrant an air quality advisory.

The good, bad and the unknown of Apple’s new services

The announcements lacked some key details, such as pricing of the TV service

Eviction halted for B.C. woman deemed ‘too young’ for seniors’ home

Zoe Nagler, 46, had been given notice after living in the seniors complex in Comox for six years

Vancouver Island home to B.C.’s luckiest lotto store

Five million-dollar winners have bought tickets from same Port Alberni corner store

Video of ‘shocking, chilling execution’ opens B.C. murder hearing

Sentencing underway for Brandon Woody after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in Nanaimo

Is it a homicide? B.C. woman dies in hospital, seven months after being shot

Stepfather think Chilliwack case should now be a homicide, but IHIT has not confirmed anything

SPCA seizes 54 animals from Vernon property

Animals weren’t receiving adequate care

Morneau unveils principles for Indigenous ownership in Trans Mountain pipeline

The controversial pipeline was bought by Ottawa last year

Refugee who sheltered Edward Snowden in Hong Kong arrives in Canada

Vanessa Rodel and her seven-year-old daughter Keana arrived in Toronto this week

New UMSCA trade deal getting a boost from Trump, business groups

The trade deal is designed to supplant the North American Free Trade Agreement

Most Read