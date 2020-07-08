Flood closes Houston Health Centre

Workers were busy July 3 cleaning up at the Houston Health Centre after rain caused a minor flood at the premises.

“Everyone is safe and this has not impacted long term care residents [at the facility], the centre said in a brief July 3 release.

But centre staffers are asking people not to visit the health centre is possible.

“If you had an appointment booked for today, please call the centre to rebook,” the release stated.

“Patients requiring urgent care will be referred to Bulkley Valley District Hospital in Smithers.”

Staffers also reminded people that 9-1-1 is available for emergency health care needs.

Northern Health official Eryn Collins said the flooding was the result largely of groundwater seepage because of a high water table.

“They’re working on drying the affected areas out, and ensuring there weren’t any other contributing factors,” she said.

“Fortunately, no major rain events are in the forecast, and we’re hopeful to get back to regular operations in the coming days.”

Northern Heath anticipated the centre would be open again by July 7.