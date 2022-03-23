Flight school wanted at airport here

Local flying club would also have role to play

A flight school could be located one day at the Houston airport. (File photo)

The airport could one day play host to a flight school, provided suitable arrangements can be worked out between the school, the Houston Flying Club and airport owner District of Houston.

“CAM5 (Houston Aerodrome) is a great little airport with tremendous possibilities. By bringing aviation back to CAM5, there will be a boost to the local economy as well as bringing much needed revenue to CAM5,” wrote Amy Somers from Vanderhoof-based A+R Aviation Services to the District council.

In Vanderhoof since 2015 and instrumental in starting a flight school there, Somers said a Houston flight school would be a draw for people from the western portion of the northwest.

“Many students from west of Houston will travel the much shorter distance to Houston. There is a demand for a flight school,” she wrote.

“A private pilot ground school was held in Kitimat and Smithers. There were over 40 students in attendance. More would attend if there was a flight school in place.”

Somers said the interior is a great place to learn how to fly because the air space is not as crowded as it is down south, making training times up here much shorter.

Somers and members of the Houston Flying Club assembled a list last fall of items and services needed at the airport — internet, air to ground radio, fuel and functioning bathrooms.

A building at the location is considered adequate for a classroom and briefings.

Somers said the school would by fuel from the local flying club, providing revenue for airport improvements.

The airport is not heavily used but aviation enthusiasts say it has value for private pilots because it would be a less expensive location than other places.

Somers did ask council for permission to follow through on her plans.

Council will now consider her proposal and is now waiting for the Houston Flying Club to comment.

The club meetings March 25 for its annual general meeting at which time it will set out its position.