Flatbed trailer theft probed

Police asking for public’s assistance

Houston RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for a stolen flatbed trailer.

The unit was reported June 6 as stolen from the Houston Storage Depot and belongs to a sister company, Northwest Container Services.

“We’ve got a pretty good description,” said Sgt. Mark Smaill, the officer in command of the Houston RCMP detachment. “Double-axle, black, flatdeck. Winch in front, two batteries in the back.”

Although there are no surveillance cameras in the area that could assist investigators, Smaill said someone could have seen something.

Any information is welcome by calling the detachment at 250-845-2204 or by contacting Crimestoppers, 1-800-222-8477. Crimestoppers is an anonymous reporting program. Information that leads to an arrest and a charge could result in a cash reward of up to $2,000.

