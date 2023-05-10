Five-year-old girl hospitalized after bear spray assault; B.C. senior facing charges

Police say family of 4 sent to hospital after an argument started at a trailer park in Barriere

The Barriere RCMP detachment is located on on Barriere Town Road. (Angie Mindus photo - Star Journal)

Mounties say a 71-year-old Barriere man is facing three counts of assault with a weapon after allegedly assaulting a family, including a five-year-old girl, with bear spray.

The incident occurred on Thursday, March 30 at about 8:53 a.m. in the area of Summer Road and Deejay Road in Barriere, note police in a news release issued May 9.

An investigation confirmed a family was driving away from their home at the Deejay Trailer Park when a verbal altercation took place between them and another resident. The victims continued to exit the park, but the other resident followed them in his vehicle to Summer Road.

It is alleged the resident exited his vehicle and deployed bear spray into the neighbour’s car, while the couple’s young daughter was also inside. Despite their pleas to stop, citing the child’s presence, the accused allegedly continued to spray inside their vehicle.

Police said a physical altercation ensued between all parties. All four individuals sustained injuries from bear spray exposure.

The accused, William Siddall, a 71-year-old, Barriere, B.C., resident, has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon.

The use of bear spray in this instance led to the hospitalization of all four involved.

Cpl. Kyle Camalush, Barriere RCMP Commander, said of particular concern is the fact that a young child was directly exposed to bear spray.

“I would like to remind the community that bear spray is considered a prohibited weapon when used against a human. Its use can create a number of life-altering health complications, which could consequently lead to aggravated assault charges.”

